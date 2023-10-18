Events, public assemblies on Israel-Hamas conflict will not be permitted: Police, NParks

SINGAPORE: Events and public assemblies in relation to the Israel-Hamas conflict will not be permitted due to public safety and security concerns.

Applications to hold such events will be turned down, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the National Parks Board (NParks) said on Wednesday (Oct 18).

The police said that they are aware of events and public assemblies being organised in relation to the conflict and that NParks has also received applications to use the Speakers’ Corner for related events.

"The police have assessed that there are public safety and security concerns associated with such events, given the heightened tensions. NParks shares the same concerns."

Those intending to use Speakers’ Corner at Hong Lim Park must first submit an application to NParks.

According to the NParks website, foreigners and non-Singapore entities must apply for a police permit to organise or assist in the organising of an event at the Speakers' Corner. Non-Singapore citizens must also apply for a police permit to engage in public speaking at the Speakers' Corner.

There have been numerous incidents of violence reported in many countries amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, said the authorities in a joint news release.

"For instance, an Israeli staff from the Israeli Embassy in Beijing was stabbed in front of a supermarket, and a teacher was fatally stabbed by a Chechen individual in France. The peace and harmony between different races and religions in Singapore should not be taken for granted, and we must not let events happening externally affect the internal situation within Singapore.

"Given the sensitivity of the topic and the volatility of the situation overseas, there is a real risk that such events could give rise to public disorder. As such, applications to hold such events will be turned down," they added.