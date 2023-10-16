Singapore to contribute S$300,000 towards humanitarian aid for Israel-Hamas conflict

SINGAPORE: The Singapore government on Monday (Oct 16) said it will donate S$300,000 (US$219,073) to humanitarian aid for the Israel-Hamas conflict, as it voiced "deep distress" over the situation in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) pointed to the increasing civilian casualty toll and deepening humanitarian crisis arising from Israeli military operations in response to attacks by Hamas on Oct 7.

"In response to the urgent humanitarian situation, the Singapore Government will contribute S$300,000 towards humanitarian relief operations through the Singapore Red Cross."

Singapore urged all parties to abide by international humanitarian law and allow for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to the civilian population in the Gaza Strip.

The Singapore Red Cross on Monday also announced it will donate US$150,000 (S$205,412) to support ongoing relief efforts.

The organisation said the sum will go to aid services on both sides, namely Israel's Magen David Adom and the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

A public fundraising appeal was launched on Monday and will continue until the end of January next year.

At least 2,750 people had so far been killed by Israeli strikes on Gaza, a quarter of them children; and nearly 10,000 wounded. Another 1,000 people are missing and believed to be under rubble.

"ATROCITIES CANNOT BE JUSTIFIED"

MFA on Monday said Palestinian militant group Hamas had in its surprise attack deliberately targeted civilians, murdering and kidnapping them, and perpetrating abhorrent acts of terror.

"These atrocities cannot be justified by any rationale. We call for the immediate and safe release of all civilians taken hostage by Hamas," said a spokesperson.

"Israel has the legitimate right to defend its citizens and its territory. However, in exercising this right Israel must comply with international law, including the laws of war. It must do its utmost to protect the safety and security of civilians."