Vivian Balakrishnan to make working visit to Palestinian Territories and Israel following ceasefire agreement

JERUSALEM, Israel: Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will make a working visit to the Palestinian Territories and Israel from Monday (Nov 3) to Thursday.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said Monday that the visit follows the recent implementation of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and the release of all hostages.

US President Donald Trump announced last month that Israel and Hamas had agreed to a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release - the first phase of his 20-point peace plan to end the war in the Palestinian enclave.

MFA said Dr Balakrishnan’s visit “reaffirms Singapore’s commitment towards humanitarian assistance for Palestinian civilians in Gaza and our support for the two-state solution”.

It added that Singapore will continue to support the Palestinian Authority’s capacity-building programmes and assist international efforts for the long-term reconstruction of Gaza.

Following the ceasefire deal, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said last month that Singapore is ready to do its part to rebuild Gaza, and that US engagement is vital for continued progress.

Dr Balakrishnan will be accompanied by Members of Parliament Yip Hon Weng and Hazlina Abdul Halim, as well as officials from MFA.

The two MPs are part of the Government Parliamentary Committee for Defence and Foreign Affairs.