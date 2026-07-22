National Day Istana Open House 2026 on Jul 26 to feature first-ever outdoor concert

SINGAPORE: Visitors going to this year's National Day Istana Open House may, for the first time, round off their time there with an outdoor evening concert on the lawns.

The Istana, the official workplace of the President of Singapore, will welcome visitors from 9.30am to 8pm on Sunday (Jul 26).

The evening performances will run from 5pm to 7.30pm, with the last entry at 6.45pm.

Visitors are encouraged to take along their own mats or field chairs to watch the live performances by Singapore artistes, the President's Office said in a media release on Wednesday (Jul 22).

Taking the stage are singers Amsden Huang and Shazza, as well as bands Fourteen Aces and Soft Boiled Eggs from Project #JalanJalan, which is a youth-led community initiative that creates opportunities for young musicians to perform and develop their talents outside of school.

The inaugural concert will cap a full day of activities celebrating Singapore's past, present and future through sports, heritage and community activities, as well as cultural performances.

Visitors may take part in inclusive sports such as boccia, seated floorball, virtual archery and drone football, alongside community fitness challenges by Active Health under Sport Singapore (SportSG).

Former and current Team Singapore athletes, including footballer Lim Tong Hai, badminton player Derek Wong and gymnast Lim Heem Wei, will make appearances as part of the One Team, One Dream campaign to rally support for fellow athletes.

Visitors will also be welcomed to share their hopes for the nation through interactive installations.

These will include the National Pledge Digital Wall that commemorates the 60th anniversary of the National Pledge, SportSG's Our Sporting Dreams Wall, and the Towards SG70 time capsule initiative, where the hopes and memories penned by participants will be opened in 2035 when Singapore turns 70.