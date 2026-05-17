30-year-old site supervisor dies after falling bricks hit him at a worksite along Jalan Usaha

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old site supervisor died after he was struck by pallets of bricks when a newly constructed canopy on which the pallets had been placed gave way.

The man was taken unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

The incident, which occurred along Jalan Usaha off Upper Paya Lebar Road at about 10.30am on Saturday (May 16), is being investigated by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

In response to a CNA query, MOM said on Sunday that the occupier of the site and the man's employer, LCN, had been instructed to stop all works at the worksite.

"As a general safety measure, construction materials should not be placed on structures that are not designed to bear the load of the materials," MOM said.

The police, in response to a query from CNA, said they do not suspect foul play, adding that investigations are ongoing.

CNA has contacted LCN for comment.