Singapore must not fear unusual, innovative approaches to future challenges, says Jayakumar at book launch

SINGAPORE: Singapore must not be afraid to take unusual and innovative approaches to future challenges where necessary, veteran statesman Professor S Jayakumar said on Wednesday (Aug 12) at the launch of his latest book.

Creating Three Unique Singapore Laws: An Inside Story chronicles how the elected presidency, Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs) and Non-Constituency Members of Parliament (NCMPs) were established through constitutional amendment.

Prof Jayakumar, 87, said this trio of laws was the most interesting and challenging of all the legislation he was involved with in 30 years in government.

He served in the Cabinets of three prime ministers from 1981 to 2011, helming ministerial portfolios in foreign affairs, law and home affairs, and serving as deputy prime minister from 2004 to 2009.

Now an emeritus professor at the National University of Singapore’s Faculty of Law, Prof Jayakumar is also senior legal adviser to the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Even as Singapore adapts the best practices of other countries, it should be “very clear-eyed” that other countries’ approaches may not always work here, he said.

The book hence illustrates how Singapore must figure out solutions for unusual situations and think out of the box.

“As we face the future, we may need that ingenuity and courage to take that approach,” he told an audience at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.