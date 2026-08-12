Elected presidency, GRC, NCMP schemes have served Singapore well: SM Lee

SINGAPORE: The elected presidency, Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) and Group Representation Constituency (GRC) schemes have stood the test of time and served Singapore well, said Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday (Aug 12).

“The true test of these three institutions was how they would work out in practice over the years and decades, and across successive governments,” said Mr Lee at the launch of a new book by former Deputy Prime Minister S Jayakumar at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Tanglin.

He said the late Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew and the country’s second-generation leadership “faithfully subjected themselves to what they had created” after introducing those major constitutional changes.

Mr Lee Hsien Loong said the overriding concern in evaluating the three institutions must always be Singapore's long-term interests, and what will maintain a stable, well-functioning political system.

“From that point of view, I am happy that all three have worked out well in practice. The institutions that Mr Lee and his team created have stood the test of time.”

The senior minister said the book highlights the trade-offs, intricacies and complications the leadership team had to consider, and sheds light on how they worked behind closed doors.

“How open they were to radical, out-of-the-box ideas. How intensely but objectively they argued with one another. How Mr Lee Kuan Yew, as prime minister, put forth his views robustly, yet repeatedly and indeed obsessively sought alternative perspectives.

“He was always willing to be persuaded to change his mind, and sometimes settled on a conclusion only after years of reflection and debate.”

The book shows what it means for the prime minister to be primus inter pares, or first among equals, in the Cabinet, and how Cabinet collective responsibility is meant to work, said Mr Lee.

CHECK AND BALANCE

Since the inception of the elected presidency in 1991, successive governments and presidents have “worked together to operate this system of checks and balances”, said Mr Lee.

Its detailed workings have been continually refined through periodic constitutional amendments, he added.

“But the core concept – that each elected government should spend within its means, and only draw on past reserves with the consent of the elected president – remains unchanged,” said Mr Lee.

The mechanism of the “second key” to the national reserves has also worked as intended, he said.

Political parties advocating more generous social spending in normal times have been forced to explain how they will fund their schemes, or make the case for changing the rules to spend more from the reserves, said Mr Lee.

“In emergencies like the global financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, the government of the day has been able, with the approval of the elected president, to draw on our past reserves to fund substantial emergency packages,” he said.

“This signified both the gravity of the situation, and the government’s capacity to do whatever it takes to tackle the crisis, backed by the substantial reserves that we have built up.”

While the elected presidency has fostered more prudent and sustainable attitudes towards state spending among political parties and the public, it is not “a complete panacea”, said Mr Lee.

The elected president must be equal to the heavy task, convinced that it is his proper role and responsibility, and also has to win popular support to get elected in the first place, said Mr Lee.

“And as experience has shown, it is not a given that voters in a Presidential Election will judge candidates solely on who is best qualified for the task, or who is most committed to fulfilling his custodial role,” he said.

“In an election, especially one decided by a nationwide popular vote, many other factors and considerations can influence the outcome.”

He emphasised that Singaporeans need to understand the harm that a rogue government can do to the country, and be careful not to elect presidents who will exceed their roles and responsibilities and cause the system to malfunction.

“But on the whole, Singapore’s political system and long-term stability are much better served with the check and balance afforded by an elected president than without,” said Mr Lee.