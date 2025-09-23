Singapore came 'dangerously close' to racial politics in GE2025, says Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: Singapore came "dangerously close" to mixing race and religion with politics during the 2025 General Election, said Health Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Ong Ye Kung on Tuesday (Sep 23).

Speaking in parliament on the second day of the debate on the President's Address, Mr Ong said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong himself had to call this out during the campaign.

“If things had played out differently, there would have been dire and lasting implications for the unity, harmony and the very fabric of Singaporean society,” he added.

The best defence against populism is public rejection of it, said Mr Ong. "To our great relief, that was what happened during GE2025," he said.

"No party or candidate won any seat by proposing unsustainable social welfare programmes, tearing down institutions, or by stoking anti-foreigner sentiments. Instead, our better angels prevailed."

Still, he cautioned that populism stems from genuine concerns among people, such as inequality or excessive competition for jobs and space from foreigners.

The "seeds" of populism thus exist in every society. "The question is whether these seeds are allowed to take root and grow," said Mr Ong.

"Anyone who peddles soft, partial truths, and easy but incomplete solutions waters these seeds; anyone who refuses the hard cognitive work of formulating rational policies provides fertile ground for these seeds."