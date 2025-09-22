MPs discuss jobs, AI, new global order during day 1 of debate on President’s Address

SINGAPORE: An artificial intelligence (AI) training initiative and expanding the progressive wage model to more sectors were among the ideas raised by Members of Parliament during the first day of the debate on the President’s Address.

A total of 13 MPs, including four political office holders, spoke during the debate that lasted around four hours on Monday (Sep 22).

Earlier this month, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam had called on Singaporeans to embrace a “we first” mindset and prioritise the collective good as the country enters a new phase of economic transformation.

“We will nurture a ‘we first’ society at every level, starting in the community,” Mr Tharman said on Sep 5 at the opening of the 15th Parliament, adding that Singaporeans must “put the collective before self”.

The concept of “we first” was debated on by a number of MPs in their speeches, including by the Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, on Monday.

The Workers’ Party chief said that while the idea of “we” is key to Singaporeans, it does not mean suppressing the importance and central role of the individual.

Other MPs from both sides of the aisle spoke about how “we first” relates to Singaporeans in a time of economic uncertainty and global change.

In her speech, opposition MP He Ting Ru (WP-Sengkang) said that while the government paints a “tender picture” of a community where the opposite of “me first” comprises citizens who engage in civic-minded acts, there are also things it should not try to affect directly.