MPs discuss jobs, AI, new global order during day 1 of debate on President’s Address
An AI training initiative and expanding the progressive wage model were among the ideas raised by Members of Parliament.
SINGAPORE: An artificial intelligence (AI) training initiative and expanding the progressive wage model to more sectors were among the ideas raised by Members of Parliament during the first day of the debate on the President’s Address.
A total of 13 MPs, including four political office holders, spoke during the debate that lasted around four hours on Monday (Sep 22).
Earlier this month, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam had called on Singaporeans to embrace a “we first” mindset and prioritise the collective good as the country enters a new phase of economic transformation.
“We will nurture a ‘we first’ society at every level, starting in the community,” Mr Tharman said on Sep 5 at the opening of the 15th Parliament, adding that Singaporeans must “put the collective before self”.
The concept of “we first” was debated on by a number of MPs in their speeches, including by the Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, on Monday.
The Workers’ Party chief said that while the idea of “we” is key to Singaporeans, it does not mean suppressing the importance and central role of the individual.
Other MPs from both sides of the aisle spoke about how “we first” relates to Singaporeans in a time of economic uncertainty and global change.
In her speech, opposition MP He Ting Ru (WP-Sengkang) said that while the government paints a “tender picture” of a community where the opposite of “me first” comprises citizens who engage in civic-minded acts, there are also things it should not try to affect directly.
Using the analogy of a garden, Ms He said that the government plays the role of a gardener who occasionally pulls out infestations, provides bigger plots and waters the plants during times of drought.
But at the same time, it must also allow the garden “space to breathe”, she added.
“We must allow space for some rewilding. Stop worrying overly about the precise shape of our community. We must trust that by removing barriers, the inherent wisdom of a population with a mindset of abundance will eventually guide itself to an ever-evolving system that encourages us to flourish together,” she said.
Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Zaqy Mohamad spoke on Singapore’s preparations to deal with climate change, and added that the “we first” mindset means Singapore taking the “long view” in stewarding resources.
“That is our calling today, to take the long view, to put ‘we’ before me, to protect tomorrow with resilience, steward today’s resources responsibly and ensure that Singapore, our Little Red Dot, continues to thrive in a turbulent world,” he said.
During his speech, Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow announced that the Land Transport Authority will launch consultations for the next Land Transport Master Plan in the next few weeks.
LTA previously held public consultations in 2018 for the Land Transport Master Plan 2040.
“We want to engage more Singaporeans than ever before. Commuters, drivers, cyclists, seniors, persons with disabilities, mobility device users,” he said, adding that he wants to bring them together to have deeper conversations and weigh trade-offs.
He said trade-offs are unavoidable in transport, and his approach to managing this is to explain the considerations behind policies openly and honestly.
“What we give up, what we gain and why,” he added.
“DAUNTING” AI, DIGNITY FOR SENIORS
MPs also discussed the state of the labour market, including the impact that AI has had on jobs.
MP Ng Chee Meng (PAP-Jalan Kayu) said that AI can boost productivity and help businesses stay competitive, but that many workers see it as a threat.
“It can be daunting, not knowing what to expect, and perhaps worse, how to keep up,” he said, calling on the government to do more to equip workers “to meet AI disruption head on”.
He said the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), which he leads as its secretary-general, wants to work with the government and other partners to put forth a national AI adoption and training initiative.
It could be called “AI Ready SG” and serve as a one-stop platform for relevant resources on upskilling and making career transitions, he said.
“For businesses, AI must mean better business. For workers, including (professionals, managers and executives), AI upskilling must mean better jobs, better wages and better work prospects," he said.
“If we can do this, we'll be able to exploit AI to transform our economy and better Singaporean lives.”
Another labour MP, Mr Melvin Yong (PAP-Radin Mas), said NTUC will seek to expand the progressive wage model into more sectors, such as pest management, which he described as an essential service plagued by low wages and high attrition.
The model would create structured career and wage ladders, strengthening livelihoods and the resilience of the sector as a whole, he said.
Several MPs also brought up the issue of supporting seniors as Singapore becomes a super-aged society.
MP Fadli Fawzi (WP-Aljunied) said it is “unconscionable” that some seniors remain classed among the working poor, and make a living through menial jobs even in their 60s and 70s.
He said seniors should not have to worry about their next meal, medical bill or bus ride.
“Such a life of dignity is surely what we owe to our Pioneer and Merdeka generations after they have devoted their prime years to Singapore,” said the first-term MP.
He noted that the Workers’ Party had proposed free off-peak travel on public transport for the elderly, and said this would encourage their participation in social activities.
SUPPORT FOR CAREGIVERS
Several MPs also spoke up about supporting caregivers. Mr Sharael Taha (PAP-Pasir Ris-Changi) said technology such as sensors, telehealth and robotic aids can lighten the load on caregivers.
If technology is used in community care settings, caregivers can also have peace of mind, he said.
Mr Ng said the government should help caregivers stay at work by expanding flexible work arrangements, but also support those who have left and are transitioning back into the workforce.
“Many of us are caregivers currently, or will be at some point. Let us take bold steps to ensure that Singaporeans have the support they need to care for their loved ones while staying resilient at work and at home,” he said.
Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash (PAP-East Coast), a former chief executive officer of the Agency for Integrated Care, also said more support can be provided to caregivers.
He pointed to a new Enabling Services Hub on New Upper Changi Road that aims to provide services for those with intellectual and physical disabilities, so that their caregivers can “have a reprieve from their daily responsibilities”.
GLOBAL ORDER
MPs such as Ms Tin Pei Ling (PAP-Marine Parade-Braddell Heights) also discussed the global challenges affecting Singapore.
“The global order is shifting, major powers are contesting influence, and the economic climate is more uncertain than ever,” said Ms Tin.
She pointed out that recent trends, such as abrupt policy shifts, the perceived abandonment of allies, sudden tariff escalations and the weakening of multilateral and international bodies, have heightened geopolitical uncertainty.
In the face of all these challenges, Singapore must remain a “stable node in an unstable world”, she added.
“As others build walls, Singapore will build bridges,” Ms Tin said.
Despite the challenges ahead, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said there are still opportunities for Singapore to grow its economy.
He noted that other small, advanced economies grow around 2 per cent to 3 per cent per annum, which is what Singapore expects to achieve over the next decade.
“But we should not take that as a given. Instead, we should try to aim higher, take advantage of the window of opportunities over the next few years to achieve a faster rate of growth, if we can, before we settle down to (a) 2 to 3 per cent trend over the long term,” he said.