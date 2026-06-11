Jesus Christ Superstar musical gets Advisory 16 rating in Singapore amid religious sensitivity concerns

SINGAPORE: Base Entertainment Asia’s Jesus Christ Superstar musical has been given an Advisory 16 rating by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), with the consumer advice of "Some Mature Content", amid concerns over religious sensitivities.

The move follows consultation with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the authorities said in a joint media statement on Thursday (Jun 11).

The Advisory 16 rating and consumer advice are intended to alert audiences to the mature and religiously sensitive nature of the content.

The advisory 16 rating is one of IMDA's four classification ratings, assigned to content with mature themes that are more suitable for audiences aged 16 and above.

The others are General, Advisory and Restricted 18, which is the only rating that requires organisers to enforce the age limit.

“In arriving at the classification for the production, IMDA reviewed the materials submitted for the production against the Arts Entertainment Classification Code,” read the media statement.

IMDA also consulted MCCY and MHA on community and religious sensitivities.

It sought the views of its advisory panels, which draw members from a broad cross-section of Singapore society.

IMDA also took into account the work’s long history, including the fact that the film adaptation had previously been screened in Singapore.

“The production presents a dramatised, artistic interpretation of biblical figures and events. It does not purport to be a religious or doctrinal account. Audiences should keep this context in mind if they view the show.

“The government recognises that some Christian leaders and members of the Christian community are concerned that the production does not present a biblically accurate account of the life of Jesus Christ,” the statement read.

“Agencies have engaged them to hear their views and to explain the government’s approach to arts classification, including how religiously sensitive content is assessed. The classification of the production is not an endorsement of the production.”

Jesus Christ Superstar began as a rock opera album in 1970. It was first staged as a musical in 1971 and adapted into a film in 1973. The film was approved for screening in Singapore and shown here in 1974. The musical and film have since been produced and shown around the world.

Base Entertainment Asia has included a disclaimer on ticketing platforms and will do so at the event venue.

The disclaimer makes clear that the production is presented for entertainment purposes only, and is not intended to be a biblically accurate representation of the life of Jesus.

“The government is mindful of the diverse views and sensitivities in our multicultural and multireligious society. Our approach seeks to balance support for artistic expression with the safeguarding of mutual respect and religious harmony,” the authorities said in the statement.

They added that they will continue consulting and engaging our advisory panels and key stakeholders closely, especially on content that may be religiously sensitive.

“Productions that denigrate any religion, incite hatred or ill-will, or pose a real risk to religious harmony will not be allowed to be staged.”

The musical arrives in Singapore's Marina Bay Sands Theatre in August.