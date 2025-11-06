Singapore sees more job openings but tougher competition, say job-matching platforms

GROWING JOB UNCERTAINTY

The shift is particularly evident in the technology sector, where artificial intelligence is reshaping how people work and driving demand for new roles, according to LinkedIn.

The number of tech job postings have climbed for 18 consecutive months, fuelled by interest to acquire new tools and digital services.

Job-matching platform Indeed has also seen bright spots in other sectors.

Its latest figures show that job opportunities in the hospitality and tourism industry have surged by 64.3 per cent since June.

Overall, the platform reported a 1 per cent increase in job postings last month after two months of decline, though it expects the upward trend to moderate.

“There's certainly a sense that the job market is cooling a little bit. We know that hiring intentions are down a little bit as well,” said Mr Callam Pickering, Indeed's Asia-Pacific senior economist.

“I think a lot of businesses are concerned around the global economic environment, which has certainly become a little less predictable this year.”

Indeed’s data also shows that Singapore’s job figures have been trending down over the past three years.

Mr Pickering said this is largely due to a drop in momentum following the post-pandemic hiring boom.

While the economy continues to create jobs, he pointed out that the pace of growth has eased compared to about a year ago.

Mr Pickering added that business leaders often make hiring decisions based on reliable growth forecasts about their companies and the wider economy.

“That’s increasingly difficult this year,” he said. “I think that’s probably playing into some of the headcount decisions that businesses are making across Singapore at the moment.”

Professor Lawrence Loh, from the National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School's strategy and policy department, said that job postings serve as a key indicator of labour market health.

Measures such as government-sponsored traineeships could help support the labour market, especially when many companies are reluctant to take on new employees, he said.

“The saving in the cost is definitely an incentive. But on the other hand, having too many traineeships actually distorts the market forces, because it's not a real reflection of the demand conditions for jobs,” he added.

“There might even be an ironic effect that you have more firms signing up for traineeship rather than actually offering jobs.”

Prof Loh cautioned that while traineeships can offer short-term relief, they cannot be a permanent solution.

He said schemes need to be carefully calibrated to avoid distorting the market and to ensure jobseekers are not left vulnerable if support is scaled back.