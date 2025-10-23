New job matching initiative launched to help workers find jobs nearer to home, in the community

SINGAPORE: A new community job matching initiative driven by the five Community Development Councils (CDCs) in Singapore was launched on Thursday (Oct 23) to help unemployed residents find job opportunities closer to home within their local communities.

The Jobs Nearby @ CDC initiative was launched by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

CDCs play a role in bridging the gaps at the local or community level when it comes to the issue of jobs, which is “one of the most pressing concerns which Singaporeans have”, said Mr Wong at the initiative’s launch at Taman Jurong Community Club.

“We will continue to do all we can at the national level, and we have plans to do more. But national efforts alone are not enough. They have to be complemented by community initiatives."

Some job seekers have specific needs, such as working near home to better balance work and family responsibilities or more flexible work arrangements, said the prime minister.

At the same time, heartland businesses are also looking for workers, but may lack the resources to find them effectively, and their vacancies may also not be reflected in the national jobs bank, added Mr Wong, who is also the finance minister.

JOB SEARCH WITHIN THE COMMUNITY

The initiative was first piloted by the South West District on Aug 31.

Under the scheme, each district will have a job bank - separate from the national job bank - that residents can use to find opportunities near their homes, including full-time, part-time and flexible jobs.

Job ambassadors will also be deployed to provide residents with customised assistance and end-to-end guidance throughout the whole process.

There will also be community job clinics in heartland spaces such as community clubs, Resident Network Centres and coffee shops, to better connect job seekers directly with employers.