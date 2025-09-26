MPs suggest ideas to embrace AI and improve job support on last day of President's Address debate

Friday’s debate kicked off with MP Poh Li San (PAP-Sembawang) noting that many small and medium enterprises (SMEs) want to transform their businesses but are not familiar with AI tools and do not have the funds to hire consultants.

She proposed that the government provide funding to train young people to use AI tools that will help businesses to reduce costs, automate work processes and increase their marketing efforts.

These AI “change agents” could undertake project-based assignments to help companies, she added.

For example, they could introduce and customise AI tools for one company and then move on to help other companies, or they could be hired in-house if companies find them “valuable”.

She also proposed an AI traineeship, starting with a small group of 1,000 jobseekers trained to master AI tools in two to four weeks. These individuals can then be matched to SMEs who are keen to automate their business processes, said Ms Poh.

Enterprise Singapore (ESG) could work with businesses to look for companies that are keen to join the programme, she added, suggesting that the statutory board could subsidise 70 to 80 per cent of the salaries for these AI “change agents” for up to six months.

“And if the companies decide to convert them to become permanent staff, then ESG could fund 50 to 60 per cent of their salaries, or up to a year.”

MP and deputy secretary-general of the National Trade Union Congress Desmond Tan (PAP-Pasir Ris-Changi) called on employers to invest in older workers: “Do not choose between AI and age. Choose both.”

He also asked the government to continue supporting NTUC, especially in its AI Ready SG movement, which was announced by the labour movement’s secretary-general Ng Chee Meng on Monday.

“To our senior workers, let’s be bold to embrace technology and AI, and apply ourselves so that we can be ready for the new AI economy,” said Mr Tan, who is also Senior Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office

