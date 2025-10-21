Expiring S$500 SkillsFuture top-up: Lack of time, doubts about pay-off among reasons why 7 in 10 haven't used theirs

SINGAPORE: Unlike many others who have yet to tap their SkillsFuture credits, data analyst Randi Ang, 34, has used all of his credit on a course that allowed him to pivot to the technology sector from healthcare administration.

The accounting graduate first used his credits for a polytechnic diploma conversion course in web development and programming in 2017, before taking a career break to study for a master's degree in enterprise business analytics.

That allowed him to make the job switch in 2020. Earlier this year, he spent his one-off SkillsFuture credit top-up on a post-diploma certificate in enterprise big data management to deepen the skills he uses at work.

Despite being a SkillsFuture regular who has benefitted from lifelong learning, Mr Ang said the scheme is not without its challenges.

For Mr Ang, the biggest hurdle has been finding the time for learning, which required tough sacrifices on his part.

"Some courses were three days a week after work – and barely swallowing down one's dinner – with homework and tests, for a one-year period. I was quite burnt out," he said.

Mr Ang is among a minority of Singaporeans who have tapped on a S$500 (US$385) SkillsFuture credit top-up that expires at the end of this year.

Others that CNA spoke to highlighted several quirks of the SkillsFuture system that discouraged them from using their credits on approved training courses.

A lack of time and difficulties finding suitable courses are among the reasons they gave, while workforce development experts also pointed to workers' doubts that training will pay off for their careers.

With less than a quarter of the year left, about seven in 10 people have not yet used the credit, SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) said in response to CNA's queries.

As of September, more than 778,500 people have used the one-off credit. Mid-career workers aged 40 to 60 make up close to half of this group.

Popular areas of training include information and communications, food services and advertising, sales and marketing.

The one-off top-up was given to Singaporeans aged 25 and above in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. SkillsFuture credit can be used to offset fees for eligible courses on the MySkillsFuture online portal.

There are no plans to extend the deadline, said SSG. Courses must start and claims must be submitted by Dec 31 in order to make use of the one-off credit.

SSG noted that some Singaporeans may choose not to tap on the one-off credit "as they may not need it at their current stage of life, especially for those whose training needs are already well-covered by their employers".

For future training needs, Singaporeans can continue to tap on the remaining SkillsFuture credit that does not expire, as well as substantial government subsidies, said SSG.

The S$500 one-off credit top-up is separate from the first tranche of SkillsFuture credit of S$500, which all Singaporeans aged 25 and above receive and which will not expire.

Singaporeans aged 40 and above also receive a mid-career training allowance of S$4,000 in SkillsFuture credit that does not expire.

Last year, the number of Singaporeans who dipped into their SkillsFuture credit increased by 35 per cent from the previous year, to about 260,000 people.