CDCs to take on bigger role; all five to roll out job-matching scheme by October

SINGAPORE: Community Development Councils (CDCs) will take on expanded roles to better support residents, following Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s earlier announcement of a new CDC-led job-matching initiative at the National Day Rally in August.

In a media release on Saturday (Oct 11), the People's Association said the CDCs will "step up to play bigger roles as aggregator and connector" in building inclusive and cohesive communities. This includes bringing job opportunities nearer to residents and promoting volunteerism across the districts.

JOB-MATCHING

At the National Day Rally on Aug 17, Mr Wong announced that CDCs would lead a new initiative matching jobseekers to vacancies closer to their homes, citing the CDCs' strong local networks with merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and community partners.



The programme, known as Jobs Nearby @ CDC, aims to help residents find jobs closer to home, while supporting heartland businesses facing manpower challenges, said PA.

South West CDC launched the pilot scheme on Aug 31.

It will be rolled out by all five CDCs by October, added PA.

VOLUNTEERISM

Beyond jobs, the CDCs will also serve as a "matchmaker" for volunteerism, as part of efforts to encourage a "we first" society, a theme Mr Wong spoke about at the National Day Rally.

"By using their extensive ground networks, the CDCs will mobilise stakeholders in the respective districts to aggregate volunteer opportunities, encourage individuals and organisations within the districts to step forward and contribute their time and talents, and also support various organisations to build volunteer management capabilities," said PA.



"CDCs will also work with local grassroots organisations to encourage the development of micro communities of help, where neighbours care for and help fellow neighbours."

CDCs are organisations under the PA, a statutory board, that act as a bridge between the government and the ground. There are five CDCs, each headed by a mayor.