CDCs to take on bigger role; all five to roll out job-matching scheme by October
The People's Association, citing adjustments to achieve a better balance in population sizes, also announced that residents of Aljunied GRC and Hougang SMC will be served by South East CDC instead of North East CDC.
SINGAPORE: Community Development Councils (CDCs) will take on expanded roles to better support residents, following Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s earlier announcement of a new CDC-led job-matching initiative at the National Day Rally in August.
In a media release on Saturday (Oct 11), the People's Association said the CDCs will "step up to play bigger roles as aggregator and connector" in building inclusive and cohesive communities. This includes bringing job opportunities nearer to residents and promoting volunteerism across the districts.
JOB-MATCHING
At the National Day Rally on Aug 17, Mr Wong announced that CDCs would lead a new initiative matching jobseekers to vacancies closer to their homes, citing the CDCs' strong local networks with merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and community partners.
The programme, known as Jobs Nearby @ CDC, aims to help residents find jobs closer to home, while supporting heartland businesses facing manpower challenges, said PA.
South West CDC launched the pilot scheme on Aug 31.
It will be rolled out by all five CDCs by October, added PA.
VOLUNTEERISM
Beyond jobs, the CDCs will also serve as a "matchmaker" for volunteerism, as part of efforts to encourage a "we first" society, a theme Mr Wong spoke about at the National Day Rally.
"By using their extensive ground networks, the CDCs will mobilise stakeholders in the respective districts to aggregate volunteer opportunities, encourage individuals and organisations within the districts to step forward and contribute their time and talents, and also support various organisations to build volunteer management capabilities," said PA.
"CDCs will also work with local grassroots organisations to encourage the development of micro communities of help, where neighbours care for and help fellow neighbours."
CDCs are organisations under the PA, a statutory board, that act as a bridge between the government and the ground. There are five CDCs, each headed by a mayor.
ALJUNIED, HOUGANG TO COME UNDER SOUTH EAST CDC
On Saturday, the PA also announced a change in CDC boundaries, citing a need to better balance population sizes.
The South East district is the smallest, with a population size of 474,359, while the North East district has a population size of 1,044,826, said PA.
Following the adjustment, residents of Aljunied GRC and Hougang SMC will be served by South East CDC instead of North East.
Residents who are currently receiving support or on programmes from North East CDC will continue to be similarly supported under South East CDC, PA added.
This change will be gazetted on Oct 13.
South East Mayor Dinesh Vasu Dash welcomed the new residents and pledged to "build and strengthen community initiatives that matter".
North East Mayor Baey Yam Keng said his district would work closely with South East CDC to ensure a smooth transition.