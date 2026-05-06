Logo
Logo

Singapore

Joo Seng flat fire: Man charged after allegedly burning charcoal in living room
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

Joo Seng flat fire: Man charged after allegedly burning charcoal in living room

The 44-year-old is being remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for medical evaluation, court documents stated.

Joo Seng flat fire: Man charged after allegedly burning charcoal in living room

A man was arrested after a fire broke out at Block 14, Joo Seng Road on May 4, 2026. Ten people were taken to hospital. (Photos: Facebook/Ambrose Lee, SCDF)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Renee Kuek
Renee Kuek
06 May 2026 05:00PM (Updated: 06 May 2026 05:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old Singaporean man was charged on Wednesday (May 6) with mischief by fire, over his suspected involvement in a recent fire in Joo Seng, off Upper Aljunied Road.

Liu Zheyuan is being remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for medical examination, court documents showed.

He is accused of burning a pot of charcoal in the living room of an 18th-storey public housing unit at Block 14, Joo Seng Road, at around 9.40pm on Monday, knowing that this would likely destroy the apartment.

He was arrested at the scene on Monday.

Eight residents were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, along with two firefighters from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) who felt unwell during the rescue operation, the police said in a release on Tuesday.

Both firefighters have been discharged from the hospital.

The police added that the incident resulted in significant property damage to the surrounding housing units.

If convicted for mischief by fire with intent to destroy a house, Liu faces up to 10 years' jail and may be fined.

Related:

Source: CNA/rk(sf)

Related Topics

Crime court fire HDB flat
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement