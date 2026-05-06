Joo Seng flat fire: Man charged after allegedly burning charcoal in living room

SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old Singaporean man was charged on Wednesday (May 6) with mischief by fire, over his suspected involvement in a recent fire in Joo Seng, off Upper Aljunied Road.

Liu Zheyuan is being remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for medical examination, court documents showed.

He is accused of burning a pot of charcoal in the living room of an 18th-storey public housing unit at Block 14, Joo Seng Road, at around 9.40pm on Monday, knowing that this would likely destroy the apartment.

He was arrested at the scene on Monday.

Eight residents were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, along with two firefighters from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) who felt unwell during the rescue operation, the police said in a release on Tuesday.

Both firefighters have been discharged from the hospital.

The police added that the incident resulted in significant property damage to the surrounding housing units.

If convicted for mischief by fire with intent to destroy a house, Liu faces up to 10 years' jail and may be fined.