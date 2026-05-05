Man arrested after fire at Joo Seng Road HDB flat, 10 people taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old man was arrested for mischief after a fire at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat near the Bartley area on Monday (May 4).

Ten people were taken to hospital, including two firefighters.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 14, Joo Seng Road, at about 9.40pm.

"Upon arrival, fire was seen raging inside a unit on the 18th floor," SCDF said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, adding that three people had evacuated from the unit before firefighters arrived.

The fire was extinguished with two water jets.

Eight people were taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) after being assessed for smoke inhalation, said SCDF.

“During the firefighting operation, two firefighters felt unwell. They were conveyed to SGH as a precaution,” it added.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the fire could have been intentionally started.”

In response to CNA’s query, the police said the man was arrested at the scene for mischief by fire.

“Police investigations are ongoing,” they added.

SCDF said around 1am that damping down operations were ongoing. This involves applying water to wet burnt surfaces to prevent a potential rekindling of the fire.