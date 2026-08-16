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67-year-old man dies in Jurong East flat fire; 50 residents evacuated
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Singapore

67-year-old man dies in Jurong East flat fire; 50 residents evacuated

67-year-old man dies in Jurong East flat fire; 50 residents evacuated

A person died after a fire broke out in a flat at Block 339 Jurong East Avenue 1 on Aug 16, 2026. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)

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Chelsea Ong
Chelsea Ong
16 Aug 2026 07:26PM
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SINGAPORE: A 67-year-old man died after a fire broke out in a Jurong East flat in the early hours of Sunday (Aug 16).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the blaze at Block 339 Jurong East Avenue 1 at about 3.55am. 

Upon arrival, firefighters saw black smoke coming from the living room of a third-floor unit and had to force their way into the flat.

The man was found lying motionless in the unit, police said in response to CNA’s query. He was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic. 

About 50 residents were evacuated by police and SCDF as a precaution. The fire, which involved items in the living room, was extinguished with one water jet, SCDF said in a Facebook post.

Based on preliminary investigations, no foul play is suspected and investigations are ongoing, the police said. 

The latest incident comes after a spate of fatal residential fires in recent weeks.

On Jul 28, a 70-year-old man died after a fire broke out in a flat at Block 39 Circuit Road.

Three days later, a person died in a fire at Block 309 Clementi Ave 4 that also injured two firefighters. 

On Aug 5, an 88-year-old man died two days after a fire at Block 684 Race Course Road that trapped four others in the flat. 

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Source: CNA/co

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