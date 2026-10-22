KKH says abused baby had no injuries during admission; MSF says no child protection referral before death
Trevor Neo Yu Hin was brought to KKH twice in the months before he died at eight months old after enduring prolonged abuse by his parents.
SINGAPORE: KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) said abused baby Trevor Neo Yu Hin was found to have no injuries when he was admitted in January 2024, and that his case was eventually closed with "no outstanding concerns" after follow-up by the hospital.
The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), in response to CNA's queries, said separately there had been no referral to its Protective Service or to a social service agency before Trevor's death.
Before Trevor was born, his parents had attended a marriage preparation programme from May to June 2023 and were also offered parenting-related resources, the ministry said.
Trevor died in September 2024 at the age of eight months after enduring abuse from his parents, 23-year-old Chloe Gan Ci Xuan and 27-year-old Neo Jia Ming, for most of his life.
He was hospitalised at KKH for about a week for observation from Jan 18 to Jan 23, 2024, when he was just over a month old.
In response to CNA's queries, KKH said Trevor's father had brought him to hospital for reduced milk intake, vomiting and concerns that his mother had shaken him.
Associate Professor Eileen Lew, chairman of KKH's medical board, said the hospital conducted "thorough evaluations", including a brain scan, eye examination and X-rays, during his stay.
"Trevor was found to be normal and there were no injuries," she said, adding that he was conscious and alert, with no reported loss of consciousness.
The baby remained at KKH while care plans were being drawn up, and his parents agreed to follow them before he was discharged on Jan 23, 2024, Assoc Prof Lew said.
The court later heard that Trevor had become unconscious before he was taken to hospital.
Gan had shaken Trevor vigorously after he began crying. When she later tapped his chin to feed him milk, he did not respond, prompting the couple to seek medical attention.
The court also heard that no injuries were found during his hospital stay.
KKH continued to follow up on Trevor's case after his discharge, including by facilitating access to services for parenting and child development support, Assoc Prof Lew said.
"With no outstanding concerns, the case was eventually closed," she said.
Trevor returned to KKH on Apr 2, 2024, after his nanny found bleeding in his mouth and insisted that he see a doctor.
The court heard that Neo had dug around in Trevor's mouth to stop him from crying while on the way to the nanny's house. A doctor at KKH examined Trevor, who was about four months old at the time, and noted local trauma under his tongue with redness.
Assoc Prof Lew told CNA that the doctor found Trevor to be well, with no tear or bleeding under his tongue. He was discharged the same day.
"The parents mentioned that Trevor liked to suck on his hands and fingers," she said, adding that the couple sought medical attention promptly, were cooperative and provided accounts consistent with the clinical findings.
Trevor was brought to KKH unresponsive on Sep 2, 2024, and was pronounced dead despite resuscitation efforts, the hospital said.
The court later heard that Gan had repeatedly smothered Trevor in response to his crying before his death.
His father was in the same room and aware of the acts but was playing a game on his phone.
Gan was sentenced on Oct 21 to 15 years and three months' jail, while Neo was jailed for 16 years.
Among other offences, Gan pleaded guilty to causing Trevor's death, while Neo pleaded guilty to allowing it.
Neo received a longer sentence than Gan as he had one more charge of domestic abuse against Gan, and he did not have the mitigating factor she had of a mental condition.
INDEPENDENT REVIEW PANEL APPOINTED
MSF said it had appointed an independent review panel to examine Trevor's case, given the importance of drawing lessons from his death to strengthen the child protection system.
Trevor died in September 2024, before MSF announced in November 2025 that all child deaths known to social services would be independently reviewed.
The panel was tasked with identifying lessons and recommending further improvements to the child protection ecosystem.
"The review highlighted the need for professionals to better recognise and respond to concerns involving infants and young children, and to coordinate support when families come into contact with different services," the ministry said.
The lessons have been shared across the social, healthcare and early childhood sectors, MSF added.
MSF as well as its agencies and partners in the child protection ecosystem are committed to continuing to strengthen safeguards, professional practice and systems, the ministry said.
It also pointed to changes made following a separate review into the death of four-year-old Megan Khung in 2020.
From May 1, 2026, only Child Protection Case Management agencies are to carry out safety planning as part of case management, the ministry said.
Describing Trevor's death as a "tragedy", MSF said: "The primary responsibility for his abuse and death lies with his parents, who pleaded guilty and have been sentenced by the court for their offences."
The ministry said child protection professionals often have to make difficult assessments based on incomplete and evolving information, including information provided by those caring for a child.
No child protection system could uncover every concealment or misrepresentation, or detect every case in time, MSF said.
"This does not diminish our collective responsibility to learn from serious cases and continually strengthen how concerns are identified, shared and followed up," it added.
"FORTIFIED" RESOLVE TO STRENGTHEN CARE
Assoc Prof Lew said Trevor's death had saddened everyone at KKH and "fortified" their resolve to further strengthen care and support for families.
She explained that children suspected of being abused are carefully evaluated by paediatricians and medical social workers, who may work with other specialists based on the child’s situation and injuries.
"Their assessments and information available at that time will guide the care and interventions provided to the child."
Assoc Prof Lew added that cases where clinical, social and behavioural indicators raise a reasonable concern of harm are referred to MSF via the National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment Helpline.
"For cases that do not raise child safety concerns, care arrangements and referrals to relevant community and social agencies may be made before discharge," she said.
"The intervention plans are tailored to each child’s care needs to enable coordinated care and follow-up support."
The hospital remains committed to the safety and well-being of every child in its care, she said.