Man nabbed in HSA Bishan operation gets fresh charges of having Kpods for sale

SINGAPORE: A man said to be a deliveryman of Kpods was handed fresh charges of having more than 800 Kpods for sale on Friday (Sep 5).

Chin Wei Liang Jodan was handed three new charges of possessing more than 800 vape pods that contained etomidate for sale without a valid license.

The 27-year-old, who was unrepresented, was previously handed six charges in July – three for possessing Kpods or components for sale, and three for possessing such items.

Kpods refer to pods that contain vape juice mixed with etomidate. They have been touted by online sellers to be undetectable in urine tests.

From Sep 1, etomidate was listed in the Misuse of Drugs Act as a Class C drug, the same day Singapore rolled out a suite of harsher measures for vape users.

This means it is now illegal to traffic, manufacture, import, export, possess or consume etomidate without authorisation, allowing for stiffer enforcement against abusers and suppliers.

Previously, etomidate was classified as a poison under the Poisons Act and import and sale of the substance required a licence.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) previously warned that inhaling the sedative directly into the lungs can cause side effects like spasms, breathing issues and seizures.

Chin was arrested by HSA in an operation in July.

According to his first six charges, he is accused of possessing the following pods at about 3.50pm on Jul 10 near Block 189, Bishan Street 13: Two USDT assorted Kpods, grape flavoured, worth S$140 (US$109); 81 Kpods in different flavours; 114 USDT Kpods in assorted flavours; 53 Lucifer Kpods in assorted flavours; 65 Beta XL Kpods in different flavours; 63 pieces of "$" Kpods; 73 "Marbo" Kpods; 13 "VIP" Kpods and 341 "Zombie" Kpods.

Chin also allegedly had 24 vapes without pods for sale.

He is also accused of having the following in his own possession: Three vapes – one without pods; cartridges and related vape products, and a box containing 19 "Heetsticks" stated to be "harmful tobacco products".