Man charged with having Kpods for sale

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old man was charged on Thursday (Aug 7) with possessing Kpods for sale.

Kpods refer to e-vaporiser pods that contain vape juice mixed with etomidate. They have been touted by online sellers to be "undetectable" in urine tests.

Muhammad Sabriee Mohd Tahar was given five charges in connection with an incident along Coleman Street in the wee hours of Oct 5, 2024.

He was handed two charges under the Poisons Act - the first for possessing three vape pods which contained etomidate in the area outside Grand Park City Hall hotel at 10 Coleman Street at 12.10am on Oct 5, 2024.

The pods were meant for sale, the charge read.

Etomidate is classified as a poison under the Poisons Act and import and sale of the substance requires a licence.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) previously warned that inhaling the sedative directly into the lungs can cause side effects like spasms, breathing issues and seizures.

The other charge under the Poisons Act stated that he knowingly had in his possession two additional vape pods containing etomidate, without a clear label indicating their contents and without any distinction or mark indicating that they contained poison.

The remaining three charges were under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act - for having three Kpods for sale, and possessing three vapes and two Kpods for purposes other than for sale.