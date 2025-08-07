Man charged with having Kpods for sale
Muhammad Sabriee Mohd Tahar was accused of possessing three Kpods for sale outside a hotel along Coleman Street.
SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old man was charged on Thursday (Aug 7) with possessing Kpods for sale.
Kpods refer to e-vaporiser pods that contain vape juice mixed with etomidate. They have been touted by online sellers to be "undetectable" in urine tests.
Muhammad Sabriee Mohd Tahar was given five charges in connection with an incident along Coleman Street in the wee hours of Oct 5, 2024.
He was handed two charges under the Poisons Act - the first for possessing three vape pods which contained etomidate in the area outside Grand Park City Hall hotel at 10 Coleman Street at 12.10am on Oct 5, 2024.
The pods were meant for sale, the charge read.
Etomidate is classified as a poison under the Poisons Act and import and sale of the substance requires a licence.
The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) previously warned that inhaling the sedative directly into the lungs can cause side effects like spasms, breathing issues and seizures.
The other charge under the Poisons Act stated that he knowingly had in his possession two additional vape pods containing etomidate, without a clear label indicating their contents and without any distinction or mark indicating that they contained poison.
The remaining three charges were under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act - for having three Kpods for sale, and possessing three vapes and two Kpods for purposes other than for sale.
Sabriee arrived in court on crutches. He folded his arms and rested them on top of his crutches until the judge told him to put his hands down.
Asked how he would plead to the Kpod and vape charges, Sabriee said he would be pleading guilty.
The prosecutor said they had a position on how many charges they would be proceeding on, but they did not have a sentencing position.
This was because they were waiting for another case involving Kpods, set for later this month, to be completed.
Other than these charges, Sabriee faces more than 10 other charges previously tendered.
These include charges for possessing 13 fraudulently obtained ATM cards, obstruction of justice by stomping on his mobile phone three times, and unauthorised use of automated teller machine (ATM) cards at ATMs.
A pre-trial conference has been fixed for Sabriee on Aug 13.
For possessing Kpods for sale under the Poisons Act, he could be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$10,000 (US$7,798), or both.
The penalty is the same for possessing poisons without a distinguishing mark or label under the Poisons Act.
For possessing imitation tobacco products for sale, he could be jailed up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.
Repeat offenders face double the maximum jail term and fine.
For possessing imitation tobacco products in the form of Kpods, he could be fined up to S$2,000.