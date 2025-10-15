Law passed to keep CareShield Life premiums sustainable; MPs debate affordability, fairness of insurance scheme

SINGAPORE: Members of Parliament (MPs) passed a new law on Wednesday (Oct 15) allowing authorities to serve notices to defaulters of CareShield Life premiums, among other moves to keep premiums sustainable and affordable for those enrolled in the national disability insurance scheme.

Tabling the CareShield Life and Long-Term Care (Amendment) Bill for a second reading, Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon said that while no one will lose coverage due to an inability to pay premiums, premium recovery is key to ensuring the sustainability of the insurance scheme and fairness to all policyholders.

“Like any other insurance scheme, CareShield Life relies on collective responsibility through risk-pooling within each cohort … As part of this collective responsibility, all policyholders must play their part by meeting their premium obligations,” he told the House.

Launched in 2020, CareShield Life provides monthly payouts for individuals with severe disabilities, defined as the inability to perform at least three out of six daily living activities, such as washing, feeding or dressing.

The national disability insurance scheme is compulsory for those born in 1980 or later, while older cohorts have the option to enrol.

The Bill also sought to reinstate the scheme’s underwriting criterion, which will lower premiums for older optional cohort policyholders.

A total of 14 MPs spoke in support of the Bill, while also raising various concerns about the amendments and other issues related to CareShield Life, such as its affordability and whether the insurance payouts are adequate for those with disabilities.