Watch live: PM Lawrence Wong delivers May Day speech

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is delivering the keynote speech at the 2026 May Day Rally on Friday (May 1).

This is his second rally as prime minister. He will address workers, unions and employers.

In a social media post on Thursday, he said Singapore remains committed to helping every worker adapt to new technologies, which he will elaborate on during his speech.

The speech also comes amid cost-of-living pressures and economic uncertainty, as the ongoing Middle East conflict weighs on global stability.

The rally is a key platform for signalling labour and economic policies for the year ahead.

Watch the speech live on CNA.