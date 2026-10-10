Singapore, Brunei mark 50 years of defence ties with joint military parade

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Brunei marked 50 years of defence relations on Saturday (Oct 10) with a joint military parade involving personnel from both countries.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah attended the parade at Muara Naval Base, which brought together 256 personnel from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF), Singapore's Ministry of Defence said in a news release.

The parade featured contingents from the land, naval and air forces of both armed forces, as well as a sail-past involving three vessels - the Republic of Singapore Navy's maritime security and response vessel Protector, the Royal Brunei Navy's patrol vessel KDB AS-SIDDIQ and offshore patrol vessel KDB DARUSSALAM.

Two Republic of Singapore Air Force H225M medium-lift helicopters and three Royal Brunei Air Force S-70i Black Hawk helicopters also took part in a fly-past.