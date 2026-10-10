'Beyond the uniform': Singapore, Brunei officers share stories of lasting friendships as defence ties turn 50

SINGAPORE: Amid long nights of military planning and discussions, Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Shahreel Adam from the Singapore Army and Major (MAJ) Mahmud Afifi Mohn Kifli from the Royal Brunei Land Force found common ground over their love of food and banter about weekly football scores.

The two officers, both now 37, first met in 2023 as coursemates at the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) Goh Keng Swee Command and Staff College.

They attended the Command and Staff Course, which brings together regular SAF officers, Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs officers, and invited international officers with the ranks of Major, Lieutenant Colonel, Military Expert 5, Military Expert 6, and their equivalents.

LTC Shahreel remembers his Bruneian counterpart as outgoing and warm, bringing positive energy to the course. As for MAJ Afifi, he found LTC Shahreel to be professional, friendly, and someone who made him feel welcome from day one.

They spent long hours together in the planning room, unwinding and connecting over meals afterwards.

"Within the first interactions already, we knew that we will hit off. And actually, over time, we've realised how much we have in common with each other," LTC Shahreel told CNA.

"I think we sort of skipped a step a little bit. We jumped from being coursemates to friends almost immediately," he said, adding that they later found out how they shared the same alma mater in the University of Western Australia.

What began as a friendship between coursemates soon grew into a bond that transcended borders, with the pair meeting almost every year since.

For MAJ Afifi, their enduring bond is "testament to a friendship that goes far beyond the uniform".