Brunei crown prince tours SAFTI City, gets first-hand look at Singapore's urban combat training

The crown prince is in Singapore from Sep 28 to Oct 2 for the 12th Singapore-Brunei Young Leaders' Programme, which he is co-chairing with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

This is the fourth time the two leaders have co-chaired the programme, which aims to build and deepen ties between the next generation of leaders from both countries.

URBAN TRAINING

SAFTI City, officially launched in 2025, is an urban training facility designed to replicate the complexities of combat in a densely populated city.

It has a mix of low- and high-rise buildings, and up to two battalions – or about 1,200 soldiers – can train there at the same time.

The facility takes cues from Singapore's urban landscape and includes simulated public amenities such as schools, hospitals and a transport hub.

Its features include a mock MRT station containing decommissioned train carriages and about 11,000 sensors and devices that help track soldiers and create realistic combat effects such as simulated artillery fire.

During the visit, Mr Zaqy and the crown prince were accompanied by Brunei's Minister of Transport and Infocommunications Mohammed Riza and Vice-Admiral Aaron Beng, Singapore's Chief of Defence, as well as senior officials from both countries.

50 YEARS OF DEFENCE TIES

Singapore and Brunei mark 50 years of defence relations this year.

Over the past five decades, SAF and the Royal Brunei Armed Forces have regularly interacted through high-level visits, professional exchanges and bilateral and multilateral exercises, MINDEF said.

"These interactions have strengthened cooperation and deepened mutual understanding between personnel of both armed forces.

"Singapore remains committed to building on this strong foundation and further strengthen our defence relationship with Brunei Darussalam in the years ahead," the ministry added.