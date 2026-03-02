Singapore, South Korea to work towards upgrading free trade agreement

SINGAPORE: Singapore and South Korea on Monday (Mar 2) announced plans to upgrade the free trade agreement between both countries.

A joint statement released by Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources (MOTIR), said both sides will launch negotiations to upgrade the Korea-Singapore Free Trade Agreement.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that the upgrade would "ensure it remains forward-looking, relevant and beneficial to our businesses and workers", in remarks during a joint press conference with visiting South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

"Over the past two decades, the global trading landscape has evolved significantly – with greater emphasis on supply chain resilience, digital trade and the green transition," he said.

The upgrade builds upon the strong momentum both sides have made in implementing the strategic partnership agreed last year when both countries marked 50 years of diplomatic relations, he said.

Monday marked the 20th year since the free trade agreement entered into force on Mar 2, 2006, after it was signed the year before.

Copies of the joint statement were exchanged between Trade and Industry Minister Tan See Leng and his South Korean counterpart Kim Jung-kwan, observed by Mr Wong and Mr Lee.

“Recognising the importance of strengthening cooperation, both sides will work towards cooperation in the areas of supply chain resilience, green economy, trade facilitation and aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul,” the two governments said in the statement.

“Both sides believe that strengthening cooperation and collaboration through a refreshed trade agreement will further promote trade and investment, thereby creating new opportunities for shared economic growth.”

In his remarks, Mr Lee called Singapore “a place of great significance", having hosted the historic United States-North Korea summit in 2018, when US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in person for the first time.

"Eight years ago, Singapore demonstrated exceptional diplomatic leadership for peace through communication and engagement. I am confident that Singapore will continue to play a constructive role in promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula and across the region," he said.

Both leaders also discussed the recent developments in the Middle East, said Mr Lee.

"We assessed the impact of the situation on global security in the world economy, including the energy supply chains, and share the hope that stability and peace will soon be restored in the Middle East," he said.

On Monday, Mr Wong and Mr Lee also witnessed the exchange of several memorandums of understanding (MOUs) during a ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Tanglin, on the second day of the South Korean leader’s visit to Singapore.