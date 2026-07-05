PM Wong to visit Jakarta for Singapore-Indonesia leaders’ retreat

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit Jakarta for his second Singapore-Indonesia leaders' retreat with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Monday (Jul 6).

The retreat reaffirms bilateral ties and both governments' commitment to deepening cooperation, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Sunday.

The two leaders will explore ways to strengthen collaboration in areas of mutual interest and receive updates on bilateral projects undertaken since the last retreat, held in Singapore in June 2025.

They will also exchange views on regional and global developments, including the impact of the Middle East crisis.

Indonesia was Singapore's sixth-largest trading partner in 2025. Singapore has been the country's largest foreign direct investor since 2014, with US$17.4 billion in investment flows in 2025.

Mr Wong will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli and Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng.

Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam will be acting prime minister in Mr Wong's absence, the Prime Minister's Office said.