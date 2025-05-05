Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh to continue as Leader of the Opposition: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong confirmed on Monday (May 5) that Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh would remain as Leader of the Opposition.

This came after Mr Singh told reporters on Sunday that he was unsure whether he would remain in the position.

“I don’t know whether I’m going to be Leader of Opposition. This is something that the government of the day has to decide. So let’s see what happens there,” Mr Singh had said.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Mr Wong said: "Mr Singh will continue as Leader of the Opposition, with staff and resources to perform his duties."

He also said that he had spoken to the WP secretary-general.

“The WP fielded a strong slate of candidates and put up a tough fight in this election. They have consolidated and increased their presence in parliament – with 10 elected seats and 2 more NCMP seats,” added Mr Wong.

“I look forward to the contributions of the WP members in parliament.”

The WP will be the only opposition in parliament. It retained Aljunied GRC, Sengkang GRC and Hougang SMC in the general election and lost by the slimmest of margins in Jalan Kayu SMC and Tampines GRC.

If there are fewer than 12 opposition candidates voted in after an election, the "best losers" from among the opposition candidates are offered seats as Non-Constituency Members of Parliament (NCMPs), to guarantee a minimum number of opposition members in parliament.