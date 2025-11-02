Singapore and South Korea upgrade ties to Strategic Partnership, ink new deals on cultural exchange, shipping
Apart from deeper economic links, the two countries will share their strengths in research, innovation and technology, as well as broaden people-to-people exchanges in education, arts, culture and sports.
SEOUL: Singapore and South Korea on Sunday (Nov 2) elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership as they marked 50 years of diplomatic relations.
Cooperation between the two countries will be deepened and expanded in key areas and eight Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) will be signed as part of the upgraded ties.
Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced the new high-level diplomatic relationship at a joint press conference during Mr Wong’s first official visit to the country’s capital as prime minister.
Speaking after an MOU ceremony at the Yongsan presidential office, Mr Wong said both sides have worked closely together while charting their own path and the partnership is stronger than ever.
Singapore and South Korea are among each other’s top 10 trading partners, while investment flows are growing substantially. More Singaporeans are visiting, studying and working in Korea, and vice versa.
“President Lee and I just now reaffirmed the excellent state of our relationship, and the vast potential for us to do more together,” said Mr Wong, explaining the rationale for the new Strategic Partnership.
AREAS OF COOPERATION
He said the two countries will collaborate more closely in defence technology and cybersecurity, as well as learn from each other’s experiences to improve the quality and delivery of public services.
Singapore and South Korea will also deepen economic links and connectivity to unlock new opportunities for businesses and workers, and work together for green and more sustainable growth.
They will harness “complementary strengths” in research, innovation and technology, and broaden people-to-people exchanges in education, arts, culture and sports.
“We will work together to promote regional peace, stability and prosperity, and to reinforce the multilateral rules-based trading system, from which we have both benefited,” said Mr Wong.
He also said Singapore and South Korea will jointly launch a project under the Singapore Cooperation Programme and the ASEAN-Korea Cooperation Fund to support digital transformation in Southeast Asia.
“Singapore also looks forward to launching negotiations to upgrade the ASEAN-Korea FTA early next year,” he added.
PARTNERSHIPS “EVER MORE VITAL”
Given the uncertainty in the global economy, partnerships between like-minded countries have become “ever more vital”, said Mr Wong.
In an interview with Singapore media, he said the upgrading of ties with various countries is “very much” a response to the erosion of the global trade order.
“We have to double down on our collaborations with partners,” he said, adding that Singapore makes sure there is substance in the relationship.
The partnerships provide a stable and predictable framework for businesses to operate overseas, rather than having to worry about fragmentation or export restrictions being imposed after investments have been made.
“With a network of trusted partners, we provide that framework from which then new supply chains can be forged, new linkages can be put together by the businesses themselves, and then we can ensure the macroeconomic conditions for our businesses to thrive,” he said.
The direct beneficiaries are businesses, but that translates into jobs and opportunities for workers, he added.
Asked if Singapore sees itself at the centre of such networks, Mr Wong said the country would like to be at the centre, but other economies would want that spot too.
“At the end of the day, there will be multiple nodes. It's not going to be only one,” he said.
“But as long as we can stay relevant, add value, we will be one of the nodes in this evolving network, and that's how we can continue to make a living for ourselves even as the world changes.”
MEMORANDUMS OF UNDERSTANDING
Four MOUs were exchanged during Mr Wong’s visit to South Korea.
- MOU on personnel administration to facilitate exchange of knowledge and best practices, including in areas like public service human capital management
- MOU on Green and Digital Shipping Corridor to collaborate on initiatives supporting the maritime sector’s transition away from greenhouse gas-emitting fuels
- MOU on digital cooperation in artificial intelligence, quantum-safe communications and cybersecurity, among others
- MOU on cultural and sports cooperation to facilitate closer dialogue and partnerships through exchanges and visits
Four other MOUs will be part of the new Strategic Partnership.
- Information Exchange Agreement on the verification of chemical and biological warfare agents, enabling open discussions
- MOU on healthcare cooperation in enhancing health security, aged care policy areas and health care regulations, among others
- MOU on cooperation between the Health Sciences Authority in Singapore and the National Forensic Service of South Korea, in areas such as exchange of forensic science information, collaborative research
- MOU on AI safety to share best practices on evaluating generative AI systems and exchange views on trends and future technological developments
Earlier on Sunday, Mr Wong laid a wreath at the Seoul National Cemetery and had a delegation meeting with South Korea.
On Saturday after arriving in Seoul, he met overseas Singaporeans for a reception at The Shilla Seoul. Around 200 students, workers and family members attended the event.
Mr Wong wrote on Facebook that connecting with overseas Singaporeans is always a highlight.
“It feels like finding a little piece of home in a foreign land,” he said, adding that it was inspiring to hear stories of Singaporeans charting their paths and being “great ambassadors” of Singapore.