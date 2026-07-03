PM Wong awarded Timor-Leste's top honour for Singapore's contributions in nation-building

DILI, Timor-Leste: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong was awarded Timor-Leste's highest honour on Friday (Jul 3) by President Jose Ramos-Horta, during a two-day visit to the country.

He received the Order of Timor-Leste (Grand Collar) at a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Dili, in recognition of Singapore's contributions to Timor-Leste's national development and its support for the country's accession to the Association of South-east Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The award recognises Timorese nationals and foreigners who have made significant contributions to the country.

Mr Wong, who is also finance minister, said he received the award "not as an individual but on behalf of Singapore and the many Singaporeans who have contributed to the friendship between our two countries".

“The award belongs to those who have served here over the years, conducting training, sharing professional knowledge, building capabilities and living and working alongside our Timorese friends in support of nation-building,” he said in his acceptance speech.

“We are very grateful to the Timorese people who have welcomed Singaporeans with friendship, generosity and kindness.”