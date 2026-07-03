Singapore to open selected sectors to Timor-Leste workers next year: PM Wong

DILI, Timor-Leste: Singapore will open selected sectors and occupations to workers from Timor-Leste next year, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Friday (Jul 3).

“This will create new opportunities for Timorese while strengthening our business and people-to-people links,” said Mr Wong at a joint press conference with Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao in Dili.

The visit, the first by a Singapore prime minister, comes a year after Timor-Leste became a full member of the Association of South-east Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Mr Wong laid out several areas where the two countries could take their cooperation to the "next level".

Foreign ministers Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Mr Bendito dos Santos Freitas will set up a "regular consultation mechanism" to discuss bilateral, regional and international developments, giving both governments "a platform for closer coordination", Mr Wong said.

Singapore will also continue to support Timor-Leste’s integration into ASEAN.

“Now that Timor-Leste has joined ASEAN, the next priority is for it to contribute fully to the organisation and prepare for its chairmanship of ASEAN in 2029,” said Mr Wong.

Timor-Leste has indicated it will be ready to host the 2029 ASEAN Summit.

The enhanced Singapore Timor-Leste ASEAN Readiness Support (eSTARS) package, launched during Mr Gusmao's visit to Singapore last year, will be expanded to include more ASEAN-related programmes.

Singapore will run tailored workshops on the duties of the ASEAN chairmanship for officials in Dili, and it welcomes attachments for Timorese officials with Singapore's ASEAN chairmanship team next year, Mr Wong said.

On the economic front, Singapore remains one of Timor-Leste's biggest investors, with Singaporean companies exploring opportunities from wholesale trade to renewable energy.

“These investments reflect growing interest and confidence in Timor-Leste’s future,” he said. “By working together, we can create new business opportunities, support economic diversification, and generate growth that benefits both our peoples.”