Water sports, ‘premium’ convenience store among new offerings opening soon on Lazarus Island

SINGAPORE: Visitors to Lazarus Island will soon be able enjoy a variety of non-motorised water sports and indulge in meat and cheese platters from a “premium” convenience store.

A site with nine glamping units will also be launched, adding to the short-stay options on the island. Currently, five eco-friendly “tiny houses” are already available for those looking for a staycation out of mainland Singapore and to reconnect with nature.

The new offerings, announced by Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) on Thursday (Oct 5), are the latest steps to transform Lazarus Island, alongside the other connected islands of Seringat, St John’s and Kias, into a “light touch” destination over the next three years.

This means visitors will be able to experience the island’s rustic charm, while minimising their impact on the environment, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan earlier this year.

Various nature groups, such as Friends of Marine Park (FMP), were consulted during the planning of the new offerings to ensure that best practices are adopted to protect the island’s natural environment.

A “Discover the Southern Islands” guide has also been collaboratively developed, providing guidelines for visitors to enjoy their time at the islands responsibly.