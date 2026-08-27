Singapore must stay open, 'remake' its economy repeatedly as US role shifts: SM Lee

SINGAPORE: Singapore must remain open, outward-looking and committed to multilateralism as the United States redefines its role in global security and trade, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in Kazakhstan on Thursday (Aug 27).

Mr Lee was delivering a lecture at Nazarbayev University during a visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, his first to Central Asia. He was also conferred an honorary professorship by the university on Thursday.

Mr Lee said the US had been the dominant power in the Asia-Pacific region for decades, while from the 1980s, China's re-entry into the global economy created favourable conditions for Asian economies such as Singapore to integrate with regional and global markets and grow steadily.

However, the US is now reassessing its approach to the world, with national security and resilience taking precedence over economic well-being.

Mr Lee said: "It is no longer willing to play the same global role as before, whether in security or trade.

"Trade dependencies are being weaponised. Multilateralism is breaking down.

"This is a much less conducive environment for countries to grow and develop in."

MOVING FORWARD

Mr Lee touched on several ways Singapore can adapt in such an environment.

Singapore must continue to be open and outward-looking. Unlike larger economies, it cannot turn inwards or pursue self-sufficiency, Mr Lee said.

"We will always have to do business with the world, even as we diversify and secure our own supply chains."

Mr Lee highlighted Singapore's emphasis on deepening ties with non-traditional partners such as Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries.

Even larger countries cannot avoid trading with others, he said. This creates opportunities for Singapore to carve out a niche for itself, provided the country remains competitive, trusted and remains useful to the rest of the world.

Singapore must also continue to support multilateralism.

Mr Lee said: "Multilateralism remains important, and there still needs to be rules that apply to everybody, big and small."

Singapore will continue working with countries that support the World Trade Organization (WTO) framework while pursuing practical ways to strengthen it.

"The first best solution - reaching a consensus among all WTO members - has too often become a mechanism for obstruction and paralysis," he said.

Second-best solutions, like coalitions advancing shared interests within the WTO framework, are workable and important, said Mr Lee.

He cited the WTO Agreement on Electronic Commerce, which Singapore co-convened with Japan and Australia. Interim implementation pathways were adopted by 66 WTO members, including Singapore and Kazakhstan, in March.

"Such partnerships supplement the multilateral framework, and are especially valuable to small and middle-sized economies."