New Skills and Workforce Development Agency to be set up later this year

SINGAPORE: A new statutory body aimed at strengthening Singapore’s workforce and skills ecosystem will be set up in the third quarter of this year, after parliament passed the Skills and Workforce Development Agency Bill on Tuesday (May 5).

The newly formed Skills and Workforce Development Agency will consolidate the functions of SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and Workforce Singapore (WSG), while taking on expanded responsibilities in career, employment and training matters.

The move builds on Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's Budget 2026 speech, where he announced that the two agencies would be merged into a single statutory board to create a more integrated “one-stop shop” for workers and employers.

Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said the merger comes as Singapore faces a rapidly changing global environment.

“We live in a different world from 10 years ago,” he said, pointing to accelerating technological change, geopolitical disruptions and an ageing population.

“What worked in the past decade will need significant transformation, to be more predictive, to be more anticipatory as well as be more responsive and targeted moving forward.”

WHAT THE AGENCY WILL DO

The agency will serve as a central body overseeing a broad range of functions previously split between SSG and WSG, while introducing enhanced capabilities in career and employment services.

It will be jointly overseen by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Ministry of Education (MOE), with Ms Dilys Boey - the current WSG chief - to be appointed as the chief executive of SWDA.

It aims to provide more seamless and integrated support for both workers and employers.

For workers, Dr Tan said the SWDA will help Singaporeans stay adaptable in a fast-changing economy by supporting career planning, skills upgrading and job transitions.

For employers, it will also strengthen hiring and workforce transformation by integrating skills and labour market data.

The agency will be governed by a board comprising between seven and 15 members, appointed by the minister. These members will be selected based on their expertise and experience.

Dr Tan said the SWDA is expected to be established in the third quarter of this year.