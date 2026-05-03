SM Lee to visit Pahang, Terengganu

SINGAPORE: Singapore Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong will visit Pahang and Terengganu from Monday (May 4) to May 8, where he will meet senior leaders from both Malaysian states.

In a press release on Sunday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Mr Lee will have an audience with Pahang Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah. He will also meet Pahang chief minister Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and other state leaders.

In Terengganu, Senior Minister Lee will meet Terengganu chief minister Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and other state leaders.