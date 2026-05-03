SM Lee to visit Pahang, Terengganu
Mr Lee Hsien Loong will meet the chief ministers of both Malaysian states during his trip from May 4 to May 8.
SINGAPORE: Singapore Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong will visit Pahang and Terengganu from Monday (May 4) to May 8, where he will meet senior leaders from both Malaysian states.
In a press release on Sunday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Mr Lee will have an audience with Pahang Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah. He will also meet Pahang chief minister Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and other state leaders.
In Terengganu, Senior Minister Lee will meet Terengganu chief minister Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and other state leaders.
The last Singapore political office holder to visit Terengganu was then Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Education Maliki Osman in 2023.
"Senior Minister Lee’s visit builds on the strong momentum of bilateral exchanges, deepening Singapore’s longstanding and multifaceted ties with Malaysia’s states and their leaders," said PMO.
Mr Lee will be accompanied by his wife Ho Ching, Minister for Law Edwin Tong, Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, Member of Parliament Joan Pereira, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials, PMO said.