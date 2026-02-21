Singapore PM Wong, Malaysia’s Anwar pledge to strengthen ties, resolve outstanding issues after ‘buka puasa’

KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE: Prime Ministers Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia and Lawrence Wong of Singapore on Friday (Feb 20) pledged to strengthen the friendship between the two countries even as they seek to enhance cooperation on resolving longstanding bilateral issues.

In a Facebook post, Mr Anwar said that he had hosted Mr Wong at the historic Seri Negara estate in conjunction with his Singaporean counterpart's "special visit" to Kuala Lumpur.

The Seri Negara estate was the official guesthouse for British administrators and is now owned by the Malaysian government.

Prior to their one-on-one meeting, which lasted nearly three hours, the two leaders had toured the estate.

“We then broke our fast together before continuing with a one-on-one meeting over dinner, where we discussed efforts to strengthen Malaysia–Singapore friendship and enhance cooperation in resolving outstanding issues involving both friendly nations,” Mr Anwar said.

He added: “I deeply appreciate PM Lawrence’s visit, which reflects the friendship between our two countries, while also strengthening our personal ties.”