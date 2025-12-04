Progress made on longstanding Singapore-Malaysia issues; water no longer 'contentious' topic, says PM Anwar

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Malaysia are making progress on longstanding bilateral issues, with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday (Dec 4) saying this is being done constructively as he stated that water is "no longer a contentious issue" for Malaysia.

"There are differences, of course, but there's no hostility. And we don't take action, whether Singapore or Malaysia, to frustrate these movements," said Mr Anwar, during a joint press conference with his Singapore counterpart Mr Lawrence Wong.

The two prime ministers were addressing questions from reporters about the outstanding complex issues between the two countries after an hour-long meeting at the 12th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat on Thursday at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore hotel.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Mr Wong said that several longstanding issues were discussed, such as airspace, water and maritime delimitation.

Mr Anwar later said in response to a journalist’s question that both sides need to agree to facilitate the process of addressing the longstanding issues and to have some clarity and not create issues for the future.

"I think you should at least compliment the present efforts in that interaction," said Mr Anwar.

"I'm not suggesting necessarily that it was never done. This has been the position in the past.

"But at least for now, for the first time, we have got the parameters clear, what is required for Singapore, what is required for Malaysia. Let us find a solution where both would be able to benefit from this, to function effectively, both in the air services and also the maritime."

ON WATER

When asked about the issue of water, Mr Wong said "it’s not a pressing issue", adding that both sides have "a shared interest to increase the yield and safeguard the water quality of the Johor river".

"We want to do this to guard against potential extreme weather changes or disruption scenarios that may happen, so that we can be assured of a resilient supply of water to meet the growing needs in Johor and also to meet Singapore's needs as provided for under the 1962 agreement," said Mr Wong in response to a question from a reporter.

He added that the two sides have opened discussions on the price of raw and untreated water "without prejudice to one another's positions".

Mr Wong noted that it is not an immediate issue as there has been "good rainfall in this past year and recent years".

"But we know that demand is growing. Demand in general, for water, is growing with the industries and the investments that it is attracting. And importantly, we know that extreme weather changes can happen," he warned.

For example, there could be dry spells or other completely unanticipated disruption scenarios, said Mr Wong.