Singapore PM Lawrence Wong to visit Malaysia on Feb 20 at the invitation of PM Anwar Ibrahim
The leaders are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest during Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's "special visit", said Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the 12th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders' Retreat at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore hotel on Dec 4, 2025. (Photo: Ministry of Digital Development and Information)

19 Feb 2026 06:38PM (Updated: 19 Feb 2026 06:58PM)
SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit Malaysia on Friday (Feb 20) at the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim. 

Mr Anwar will host Mr Wong to a buka puasa - or break fast - meal, the Singapore Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Wong will return to Singapore on the same day. 

Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs referred to Mr Wong's trip as a "special visit", during which both prime ministers are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest, including the outcomes of the Leaders’ Retreat held on Dec 4 last year.

The ministry added that Singapore is Malaysia's neighbour and key partner in ASEAN, with "close and extensive" relations in various fields. 

Source: CNA/co(zl)

