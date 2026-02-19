Singapore PM Lawrence Wong to visit Malaysia on Feb 20 at the invitation of PM Anwar Ibrahim

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit Malaysia on Friday (Feb 20) at the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.

Mr Anwar will host Mr Wong to a buka puasa - or break fast - meal, the Singapore Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Wong will return to Singapore on the same day.

Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs referred to Mr Wong's trip as a "special visit", during which both prime ministers are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest, including the outcomes of the Leaders’ Retreat held on Dec 4 last year.

The ministry added that Singapore is Malaysia's neighbour and key partner in ASEAN, with "close and extensive" relations in various fields.