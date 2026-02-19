Singapore PM Lawrence Wong to visit Malaysia on Feb 20 at the invitation of PM Anwar Ibrahim
The leaders are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest during Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's "special visit", said Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit Malaysia on Friday (Feb 20) at the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.
Mr Anwar will host Mr Wong to a buka puasa - or break fast - meal, the Singapore Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Thursday.
Mr Wong will return to Singapore on the same day.
Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs referred to Mr Wong's trip as a "special visit", during which both prime ministers are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest, including the outcomes of the Leaders’ Retreat held on Dec 4 last year.
The ministry added that Singapore is Malaysia's neighbour and key partner in ASEAN, with "close and extensive" relations in various fields.