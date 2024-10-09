Logo
Singapore

Lee Wei Ling, daughter of Lee Kuan Yew, dies aged 69
File photo of Dr Lee Wei Ling. (Photo: TODAY)

09 Oct 2024 06:54AM (Updated: 09 Oct 2024 07:14AM)
SINGAPORE: Dr Lee Wei Ling, the daughter and youngest child of Singapore's founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, died on Wednesday (Oct 9). She was 69.

Her death was announced by her brother, Mr Lee Hsien Yang, in a Facebook post shortly before 6am on Wednesday.

He said Dr Lee died at home. She was known to live at 38 Oxley Road, the family home of Mr Lee Kuan Yew, who died in 2015. 

Dr Lee, who was also the sister of Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, revealed in 2020 that she had progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP).

She described the brain disease as a "Parkinson’s-like illness that slows physical movements, impairs fast eye movements and balance", eventually resulting in death.

In his Facebook post, Mr Lee Hsien Yang, asked that donations be made in lieu of flowers to charities that he said would be meaningful to Dr Lee - Canossa Mission Singapore, Parkinson Society Singapore and Total Well-Being SG Limited.

Details of funeral wake arrangements will be made known in due course, he added.

Source: CNA/ac

