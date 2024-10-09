Lee Wei Ling: A prominent neurologist who didn't shy away from speaking out

MEDICAL CAREER

Dr Lee was a paediatric neurologist, specialising in epilepsy, and was director of the National Neuroscience Institute (NNI).

“I chose to specialise in paediatrics because I had initially wanted to do veterinary medicine but was dissuaded by my parents,” she wrote on Facebook in 2020.

In 2003, Dr Lee became embroiled in a medical ethics scandal at the NNI, which saw her resign from a project researching Parkinson’s disease and other conditions. According to a TODAY report in 2003, Dr Lee quit after she got upset with the ethical aspects of how the research was being conducted.

Then-NNI director Simon Shorvon was sacked after being found guilty of recruiting patients and altering their medications without their consent or the knowledge of their neurologists.

Dr Lee succeeded Professor Shorvon at the helm of NNI in 2004, a position which she held until 2014.

Penning a tribute on Facebook, Dr Lee’s brother, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, wrote: “She brought to medicine the same intensity and commitment she did to everything, and developed close bonds with her patients, many of whom she treated over many years.”

“She was also the doctor in the family, whom we would always consult when a medical problem arose, big or small,” Mr Lee wrote.

“When I had lymphoma, she took a close interest in my treatment and progress. One day at our weekly family lunch at Oxley Road, one of her nephews came with a tummy ache. She did a quick examination, suspected appendicitis, and sent him to be properly examined. She turned out to be right.”

OXLEY ROAD SAGA

Dr Lee was known for her willingness to speak out on issues involving her own family. She was involved in a public dispute with her brothers over the fate of their family home at Oxley Road.

Dr Lee and Mr Lee Hsien Yang alleged they felt threatened in trying to fulfil their late father’s wish to demolish the house. They also accused Mr Lee Hsien Loong of abusing his influence in government to drive his personal agenda.

Mr Lee Hsien Loong denied their allegations. He had recused himself from all government matters relating to the house since April 2015, to avoid any conflict of interest.

DIAGNOSIS AND DECLINE

Dr Lee, who often expressed a stoic attitude towards life in her writings, adopted a similar tone when she announced her condition in 2020.

“My immediate reaction to the news was “忍”(ren), or endure in Chinese, of which the traditional character has a knife above a heart. I have been practicing “忍” since I was in Chinese school, recognising that life has many unpleasant, unavoidable situations,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

She also shared about how her condition affected her movements, which “are slow and hesitant” and how she had difficulty “getting up from my futon”.

Her final Facebook post was on Sep 3, 2020, where she recounted her experience getting lost in Fort Canning Park and fracturing her right femur.

Prior to her diagnosis, Dr Lee mulled over ageing and her own declining physical strength and endurance in a 2015 column in The Straits Times.

She wrote: “I have stared old age in the face and, finally, accepted the inevitability of physical decline, which will continue until I die ... But I will only accept the decline as inevitable when it is obvious that, however hard I try, I cannot retain my younger physical and mental state.

“I am exceptionally determined (or stubborn), and I don't give up easily. So, I see a long battle ahead.”