Singapore leaders pay tribute to Lee Wei Ling

SINGAPORE: Singapore leaders paid tribute to Dr Lee Wei Ling, who died on Wednesday (Oct 9) at 69.

She was the daughter of Singapore’s founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew. Dr Lee, the second of three children, is survived by her brothers, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mr Lee Hsien Yang.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, currently in Laos for the ASEAN Summit, paid tribute to Dr Lee’s devotion to her medical profession.

“I did not know Dr Lee personally. But I do know that she devoted her life to medicine, as a paediatric neurologist, epileptologist, and head of Tan Tock Seng Hospital’s neuroscience department,” he said in a Facebook post.

“She helped to establish the National Neuroscience Institute and later served as its Director for 11 years. Throughout her career, she was unswerving in her focus on patient welfare and medical ethics.