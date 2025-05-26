Recycle or give away? How some libraries deal with unwanted books

SINGAPORE: As part of managing libraries, there is a system to review the books to ensure they remain relevant and in good condition.

Unwanted books may be redistributed or recycled depending on several factors, according to Singapore's National Library Board (NLB).

The issue of recycling books became a talking point recently after hundreds of books from the Yale-NUS College library were sent to a recycling plant before they were offered to students, sparking an uproar among students and alumni.

The college is scheduled to close this year. The National University of Singapore (NUS) apologised for an "operational lapse" in dealing with the books, saying it was unaware of students' interest in having the books. Two professors told CNA that they were not informed of any opportunity to claim the 9,000 excess books – duplicates or titles with low usage rates – that had been earmarked for disposal.

NLB, which manages 28 libraries across Singapore, said it regularly reviews its collections, with various ways of dealing with unwanted books.

"Generally, books that have faced wear and tear over the years, such as those with missing pages or have been extensively damaged, will be removed for recycling," NLB said in response to CNA's queries.

"Books that are due to be removed such as older titles or those that can be replaced with newer editions, but may still be in relatively good condition, are redistributed to our patrons and community partners."

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) similarly told CNA that outdated or older editions of books, as well as those that are damaged beyond repair, are sent for recycling.

"Books of low usage are moved to storage but remain available to users upon request," said NTU.

The university also noted the rise of digital learning as part of its review of its collection.

"In line with evolving digital learning needs, NTU acquires electronic books by default for its libraries. This has helped the university manage the size of its libraries’ print collection," it added.