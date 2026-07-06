Man who died in Pasir Ris lightning strike was a seasoned sea sports instructor

SINGAPORE: The 24-year-old man who died after being struck by lightning while kayaking off Pasir Ris Beach on Sunday (Jul 5) was a seasoned sea sports instructor known as a mentor to colleagues, according to those who knew him.

Mr Mikhail Benyamin was among a group of eight people kayaking and paddleboarding in waters off Pasir Ris Beach when the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon.

Police said they received a call for help at about 4.50pm from 131 Pasir Ris Road, just off the beach. Two people were taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, while the other six were taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

Mr Mikhail was unconscious and later died, the police said. Investigations are ongoing.

When CNA visited Kokomo Beach Club on Monday – where Mr Mikhail had taken the kayaks from – five kayaks and several paddles remained cordoned off with police tape, a day after the incident.

A LEISURE OUTING

Outdoor Adventures chief operating officer Berwin Tan, speaking to reporters on Monday, said he was not at the scene but was told by staff that Mr Mikhail had joined family and friends for a picnic at Pasir Ris Beach before the group took kayaks out for a leisure paddle.

Kokomo Beach Club is a brand under Outdoor Adventures.

"This was purely a leisure outing," said Mr Tan, adding that Mr Mikhail was not conducting a programme or working at the time.

The group had been paddling within the designated area and were returning to shore when the lightning struck, Mr Tan said.