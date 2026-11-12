Lions coach Gavin Lee in talks with FAS over contract after Asian Cup postponed beyond current deal

SINGAPORE: Lions head coach Gavin Lee has held discussions with the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) executive committee about his future, after the Asian Cup was postponed beyond the end of his current deal.

The Asian Cup, initially scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia in early 2027, has been pushed back to December 2027 following recent attacks on the kingdom.

Lee, 36, was appointed permanent head coach of the Lions in November 2025 on an 18-month contract, after initially taking charge on an interim basis.

The deal would originally have taken him through the Asian Cup, which Singapore qualified for in November 2025 for the first time on merit.

He told CNA on Wednesday (Nov 11) that there would be an announcement "in due time" about his contract situation.

"I think personally, to be able to represent a country in whatever role, it is always an honour and privilege ... and as the head coach, there is no bigger job," he added.

"I've never taken that for granted, and so when the news was official about the Asian Cup postponement, then obviously ... I've had conversations with the exco, and you know, it's our job on both sides to evaluate what has been done and the progress so far."

After qualifying for the Asian Cup with a win in Hong Kong, the Lions had put in place a plan to prepare themselves for the tournament in Saudi Arabia.

But the 24-team tournament will now take place from Dec 23, 2027 to Jan 21, 2028.

The competition's organising committee said that the tournament had to be rescheduled in light of the "exceptional circumstances arising from developments in the region, including substantial logistical complexities and travel disruptions".

Lee said preparations for the revised tournament dates was a "work in progress" to ensure that players are prepared for the tournament, given that the news was announced only recently.

"It is what it is. It's not in our control. But what is in our control now is how we respond to the time given to us as of now," he said.