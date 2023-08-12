We train in car parks: Lion dance troupe that snatched the gold from Malaysia hopes for more sponsors, members

SINGAPORE: A lack of funding and members has not stopped a local lion dance troupe from clinching the top spot at a recent international championship, beating 35 other teams from China, the United States, France, and defending champion Malaysia.

The Singapore Yiwei Athletic Association’s lion dance teams halted Malaysia’s 13-edition winning streak over 28 years to clinch gold at the Genting World Lion Dance Championship last Sunday (Aug 6).

Mr Jarell Tock, who was the lion tail for the winning team, has been a lion dance performer since he was five years old. He said he fell into the sport because of his father, who is the current coach of the troupe.

“We are super excited to have made Singapore proud,” said the 24-year-old.

“We were hoping to get this championship for Singapore because there's nobody else breaking Malaysia’s record before this. So this was our aim going up to Genting.”

Assistant team leader Kiefer Teo said the secret to their win is rigorous training.

“We were really well prepared because we trained throughout the year, we do not have any breaks. Even during non-competition seasons, we are still training as well,” he told CNA’s Singapore Tonight on Thursday.

The troupe, made up of performers aged between 13 to mid-20s, trains four times a week on average. In the months leading up to competitions, the intensity is bumped up to six times a week, only stopping for a break on Saturdays.

LACK OF FUNDING AND NEW BLOOD

The association actively seeks out sponsors but expenses remain high as it is not subsidised by any government body, said Mr Teo.

All costs, including props, costumes, rent, competitions, flights and accommodation, are borne by Yiwei and its members.

He added that the troupe lacks a proper training ground. Sometimes when they are lucky, they get to hold practice sessions in car parks provided by their sponsors.

“We need a very big space with high ceilings. In Singapore, we are not able to afford to rent such a big place. But we do have kind sponsors who lend us their car parks for training.”