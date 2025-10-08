‘Best possible chance’: Lions set sights on Asian Cup despite poor form, no permanent coach

SINGAPORE: Despite managing just two wins in their last 10 games and with no permanent coach, Singapore’s national football team are setting their sights on making history.

The Lions face India in back-to-back matches on Thursday (Oct 9) and next Tuesday in their bid to qualify for the Asian Cup on merit, a feat which would be a first for the country.

Singapore’s only appearance at the Asian Cup was back in 1984, with an automatic qualification as the host nation. The team have yet to earn a place in the tournament on merit.

Singapore currently sit at the top of Group C, which features Hong Kong, Bangladesh and India. Both Singapore and Hong Kong are leading with four points each, while Bangladesh and India have one point each.

Only the group winner will advance. If teams finish level on points, the head-to-head record will decide the standings. This makes every match and every goal crucial.

At this stage, any team from the group can still qualify.