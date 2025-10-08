‘Best possible chance’: Lions set sights on Asian Cup despite poor form, no permanent coach
Singapore’s national football team will face India in back-to-back matches this and next week in their bid to qualify for the Asian Cup on merit for the first time.
SINGAPORE: Despite managing just two wins in their last 10 games and with no permanent coach, Singapore’s national football team are setting their sights on making history.
The Lions face India in back-to-back matches on Thursday (Oct 9) and next Tuesday in their bid to qualify for the Asian Cup on merit, a feat which would be a first for the country.
Singapore’s only appearance at the Asian Cup was back in 1984, with an automatic qualification as the host nation. The team have yet to earn a place in the tournament on merit.
Singapore currently sit at the top of Group C, which features Hong Kong, Bangladesh and India. Both Singapore and Hong Kong are leading with four points each, while Bangladesh and India have one point each.
Only the group winner will advance. If teams finish level on points, the head-to-head record will decide the standings. This makes every match and every goal crucial.
At this stage, any team from the group can still qualify.
KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH
The current Lions squad is boosted by the return of key players from injury, including captain Hariss Harun and midfielder Jacob Mahler.
Mahler has been out of action in the local scene since March last year – when he equalised for Singapore against China at the National Stadium – due to a serious knee injury.
The 25-year-old has recovered and is raring to play.
“Everyone is very motivated. All of us are focused. All of us are determined,” he said.
“We know the importance of these two games. It's going to be tough. India are a very strong side and … they want to qualify as well.”
Among those spearheading the team’s attack is Ilhan Fandi, who scored Singapore’s only goals in last month’s international friendlies – a 2-1 defeat to Malaysia and a 1-1 draw against Myanmar.
At just 22 years old, the forward has already collected individual and club honours, including the Singapore Premier League's young player of the year award in 2022. But he said wearing the Singapore jersey on Asia’s biggest stage would surpass them all.
“We started the campaign well. Everyone is ready to go, but we cannot be overconfident,” he said, adding he hopes fans turn up on Thursday to cheer for the team at the National Stadium.
“Playing at home is always a joy, so we have to use that to our advantage and just do our best.”
LIONS’ WOES
Interim head coach Gavin Lee is continuing to helm the Lions as there has been no breakthrough in the search for a permanent head coach, following the departure of Tsutomu Ogura in June.
“Coach Ogura has given us a very strong foundation,” he said.
“My job is to continue that process, to give the players a sense of familiarity and stability … and ultimately to leave the (team) in a better place for the next (coach).”
Singapore has plunged in the FIFA world rankings in recent decades.
Once ranked as high as 73rd in the world in 1993, the Lions have since slipped to 158th in the latest rankings and have not lifted a major regional trophy in more than a decade.
Still, Lee said he believes the national side can turn the tide in the upcoming double-header against India. The 35-year-old said he and his players want to be a team the country can be proud of.
“We want to bring that pride and joy back to the nation. We want to give people a national team that they want, that they will be proud of, that they will derive joy from watching,” he said.
“That’s what should be – and will be – driving us. Qualifying for the Asian Cup is a step towards (achieving) that."
BRING THE GLORY DAYS BACK
The road to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia – where the Asian Cup will be held in 2027 – will become much clearer for the Lions after the matches with India.
“Everyone has recognised that this is the best possible chance for us … the most realistic target we have … to qualify for the Asian Cup,” striker Ilhan said.
“We have to do our best to take this chance … and get this win on Thursday, which is going to be very crucial.”
Midfielder Mahler noted: “Every game is important because only one team is going to qualify from the group. So, every point, every goal, every yellow card, is very important to the team. Every small detail will define you qualifying or not qualifying.
“The goal for us is to create history, to qualify. We would like to bring this joy and happiness to the fans. Things they may not have been amazing the past few years in Singapore football. The team knows (and) we would like to bring the … glory days back.”
The Lions will face off India’s Blue Tigers on Thursday, 7.30pm, at the Singapore National Stadium.
Next Tuesday, Singapore will face India in an away match at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.
Source: CNA/dn(lt)
