54 employees of Little Professors Learning Centre owed salaries; police investigating

SINGAPORE: Fifty-four employees of student care operator Little Professors Learning Centre are owed salaries, prompting the union to step in to offer assistance.

Police reports have also been filed.

"ESU (Education Services Union) and the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) are working closely with the affected members to assess whether short-term financial relief and job referrals can be provided within ESU’s network," Mr Harry Lee, president of the ESU, said on Saturday (Feb 14).

The Straits Times reported that employees of Little Professors have not been paid their January salaries and CPF contributions since November 2025.

According to the report, several parents said they had been double-charged for their children’s student care fees for February.

The police told CNA that investigations are ongoing.

Little Professors ran student care centres in several primary schools, including Anchor Green, Waterway and Jing Shan.

Its website stated that it is "under maintenance".

CNA has contacted the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Manpower and several schools for more information.

Little Professors Learning Centre is a non-unionised company.

Affected workers can access career guidance and job matching support through NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute, Mr Lee said.

"The union will also work with Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) and relevant government agencies to provide support for these workers," he added.

Mr Lee noted that affected jobseekers who participate in e2i's job search activities can receivedemployment support via the SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support scheme, which provides temporary financial support of up to S$6,000 over six months.