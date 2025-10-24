Former Julius Baer relationship manager jailed for involvement in billion-dollar money laundering case

SINGAPORE: A former relationship manager at private bank Julius Baer was sentenced on Friday (Oct 24) to four months’ jail for his involvement in Singapore’s biggest money-laundering case.

Liu Kai, a 36-year-old Chinese national, was convicted of using a forged document as genuine. His case relates to his assistance of Lin Baoying - one of the 10 people convicted in the case.

Lin, a Chinese national, was sentenced to 15 months' jail for two counts of forgery and one count of money laundering. She was deported after finishing her sentence.

In August 2020, Lin contacted Liu for assistance in opening a bank account with Bank Julius Baer & Co in Switzerland, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Friday.

Liu was a relationship manager at the bank’s Singapore branch at the time.

To facilitate the application, Liu requested supporting documents that showed proof of Lin’s income, such as income tax documents.

In response, Lin requested that Liu provide her with samples of tax documents filed in China, and asked him for advice on the amount of taxes that should be reflected on her tax documents.

Liu provided Lin with a few samples and also informed her that her tax document should reflect an income in the region of 500,000 yuan (US$70,100). Liu added that a whole number would look suspicious, said the police.