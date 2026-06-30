Man who posed as female pimp to get free sexual services gets jail and caning

SINGAPORE: A man who was no longer attracted to his wife after watching her give birth to his children hatched a scheme to get free sex by posing as a female pimp in a case the prosecution called "deplorable".

Not only did Loh Guang Ze cheat victims including a minor into giving him sexual services, he secretly took videos of the intimate acts and failed to pay them as agreed.

The 40-year-old Singaporean was sentenced on Tuesday (Jun 30) to a jail term of five years, seven months and two weeks along with three strokes of the cane.

He pleaded guilty to five charges which include cheating a teenager into providing him sexual services, sexual penetration of a minor and voyeurism.

Another five charges were taken into consideration.

THE CASE

The court heard that Loh came up with a scheme that would allow him to get sexual services from girls and women on the website Locanto.

This was because he "lost attraction to his wife after he saw the birth of their children", court documents stated.

Under the scheme, Loh would pose as a female agent on Locanto and seek females interested in earning "fast cash" of S$3,000 (US$2,317) to S$5,000.

Styling himself as a woman called "Sherry", Loh spoke to victims about a "sugar daddy" or sexual services arrangement he could help facilitate.

Victims sent photos of themselves at his request and Loh selected women he was attracted to. In total, he received queries from about 30 people, arranging to meet up with nine.

Under the ruse, Loh told his victims to wear a blindfold, claiming it was a kink the client had requested when really it was to prevent his identification.

The victims were to have sex with the "customer", which was really Loh, with the blindfold on until the "customer" left.

After having sex, Loh would ignore the victims' request for payment and block them on messaging applications, as he never intended to pay them.

One of the victims was only 15 when she responded to Loh's ad on Locanto around early August 2021.

Loh had told her she would get S$5,000 for providing sexual services to a customer.

The victim was not comfortable with certain acts and told Loh so.

She met him at a community club in her school uniform and a sleeping mask at Loh's request, where she performed a sex act on him in a toilet.

Loh secretly filmed the act in a video that was over 11 minutes long.

After this encounter, the victim asked when she would receive payment, but Loh said she had not met the requirement of three sessions with the same client.

Despite Loh urging her to continue the agreement, the victim refused to provide more sessions.

Another victim aged 19 at the time agreed to provide unprotected sex while blindfolded for payment of to S$5,000.

Loh met the blindfolded victim at a hotel in Chinatown on Jan 1, 2021 and led her in by her hands.

They had sex together and Loh took multiple videos without the victim's knowledge.

After this, Loh told the victim that he would arrange for a second session and make payment for both sessions.

However, the second session did not occur and the victim was not paid.

Another victim aged 22 agreed to provide sex for up to S$5,000, booking a hotel room online in July 2021 and paying S$198 for it.

She also had sex with Loh while being filmed without her knowledge.

After this, Loh told her she would be paid by "Sherry".

He posed as Sherry and asked the victim to meet the client again in August 2021.

The victim agreed and booked another hotel room where they had sex. Loh again filmed the sexual activity without her knowledge.

After this, he told the victim that he wanted this relationship to be long-term and said he could deal directly with her and pay her via fund transfer.

The victim asked "Sherry" for payment but "Sherry" dodged her requests before blocking her.

The police received an anonymous tip sometime before July 2023 from a person saying she had been cheated by an agent on Locanto into providing unpaid sexual services.

Deputy Public Prosecutor June Ngian sought 68 months to 75 months' jail and three strokes of the cane, saying his actions were deplorable.

"He had opportunistically taken advantage of multiple young victims, one of whom was only 15 at the time of the offence," she said.

She compared the case to several others including the case of Wong Tian Jun De Beers, who had posed as a freelance agent tricking victims into having sex with him as a "trial run" for wealthy clients.

The court allowed Loh to begin his jail term in July.

For sexual penetration of a minor, he could have been jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or both.

For voyeurism, he could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or given any combination of these penalties.

For cheating someone into delivering sexual services on a fraudulent basis, he could have been jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or both.